Scream 7: Latest instalment debuts Super Bowl ad

The popular franchise, Scream 7, will be back with its seventh installment. Much to the excitement of fans, the film will be getting its Super Bowl ad in which the trailer will be released. In addition, this upcoming slasher film will also mark the first installment in the franchise’s history to release in IMAX.

Recently, the makers of the film Paramount dropped the second trailer of the much-anticipated film Scream 7, in which we will see the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, along with Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, and even Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher. The trailer is also set to release during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

In the new clip, which is set to air during the Super Bowl, the Ghostface’s familiar greeting can be heard, “Hello, Sydney,” followed by a promise to “make everyone you love suffer while you watch.”

Excited netizens flooded the comment section; they had been eagerly waiting for the update. One user wrote, “Every day, I get closer.” Another user wrote, “Neve Campbell just looks soooooo good!!” “Hyped for this. Hoping Stu is alive,” wrote the third user.

The upcoming American slasher film is helmed by Kevin Williamson, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Guy Busick and a story by James Vanderbilt and Busick. A sequel to the 2023 film Scream 6, the film stars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox reprising their roles from previous films, alongside Isabel May, Anna Camp, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Mckenna Grace, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Mark Consuelos, Tim Simons, and Joel McHale.

The film will be scored by Marco Beltrami, returning from the first four installments. Scream 7 is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 27, 2026, by Paramount Pictures. (Agencies)

