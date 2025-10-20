Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make red carpet debut as married couple

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is exuding charm and the newlywed glow. The actress-singer, 33, attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles with husband Benny Blanco weeks after the couple tied the knot.

For the event, which raises money for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Selena Gomez donned a glamorous black gown featuring sparkly embellishments, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She paired the dress with a black suit jacket on top of her, a bold red lip and her hair in an updo. Blanco, 27, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black jacket and pants, which he paired with a blue dress shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top.

As per ‘People’, the Academy Museum Gala honours Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen and SNL‘s Bowen Yang

The annual gathering took place a day after the Daytime Emmy Awards, where Selena Gomez was nominated in the Outstanding Culinary Series for her work on ‘Selena + Restaurant’. (IANS)

