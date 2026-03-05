Selena Gomez hopes to have four kids with Benny Blanco

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has spoken about her having children with husband Benny Blanco. She was seen talking about her expanding her brood in the second episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, reports people.com. The 33-year-old appeared on the new podcast, hosted by her husband Blanco, 37, and close friends Lil Dicky (whose real name is Dave Burd) and his wife Kristin Batalucco.

During the episode, Blanco asked Burd and Batalucco how many children they hope to have. “One, two max,” Burd answered, before Batalucco said, “like three.”

“I want four, but that’s out there,” Gomez, who married Blanco in September 2025, chimed in. Gomez then shared a major reason for wanting four children, a notable scene from The Family Stone, a holiday film about the unique dynamics present in an unusual family hosting their son’s girlfriend for Christmas for the first time.

Diane Keaton played the matriarch of the family, with Craig T. Nelson, Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson and Claire Danes also starring. Gomez noted that the character played by late Keaton, who died aged 79 in October 2025, reminder her of her “nana.”

When Blanco chimed in to ask if Burd had seen it, the rapper replied he had not, and Gomez and Blanco described the film as “sweet” and “touching,” with Gomez adding that it is “also sad.” Gomez then began explaining the scene to Burd, saying that she “can’t get it out of (her) head.” “One day at my dinner table, when I’m her age, I want to see that dinner table,” Gomez said. (ANI)

