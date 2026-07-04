Selena Gomez Stuns in Black Lace and Diamonds at Taylor Swift’s MSG Rehearsal Dinner

Singer Selena Gomez turned heads with her sparkling ensemble for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, offering fans a glimpse of her look through selfies shared on her social media handle, according to Page Six. The 33-year-old styled a black floral lace dress with a stack of statement diamonds, including drop earrings and a matching ring from luxury jewellery label Fernando Jorge. Gomez chose the brand’s Flicker earrings, featuring 1.92 carats of pear-cut diamonds, paired with the matching Flicker ring. She rounded off her glam look with a glossy lip shade, reportedly an upcoming launch from her own beauty label Rare Beauty, along with smoky eyeshadow for a soft, sultry finish, according to Page Six. Gomez, a close friend of Swift’s, was among the 100 guests at the intimate rehearsal dinner, held at the same venue where the couple is set to host a larger celebration on Friday night. It was earlier reported that Gomez is set to serve as a bridesmaid at the wedding, as per the outlet. She was joined by an array of celebrity guests at the dinner, including Jack Antonoff, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid and Erin Andrews, among others. (ANI)

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