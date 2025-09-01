Selena Gomez’s stunning pearl-bachelorette outfit: Here’s the cost

Selena Gomez is going to be a bride! The Disney star is set to say “I do” with pop star Benny Blanco. Before adding “Mrs.” to her name, Selena hosted a stunning bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Gomez, who enjoys a following of 417 million, shared a set of photos and videos from her wild and fun bachelorette trip. And her fans, followers and friends are thrilled. As the singer enjoyed basking in the sun and dancing with her group of BFFs, she also made sure her fashion game was on point. In the photos and videos, she wore several outfits, from bikinis to halter-neck bridal dresses and more. For the dinner night, Gomez donned a dress that screamed bridal.

The embroidered white mini dress is by Retrofête. Adorned with pearls, the halter-neck dress featured a fully open back. She completed the look with a “bride-to-be” embroidered veil, tied her hair in a sleek bun, and accessorised with minimal earrings.

Gomez's bachelorette was all about the beach, sun, and girls dancing their hearts out. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her Cabo bachelorette photo dump that only had Selena and her friends. Meanwhile, Benny is enjoying a bachelorette with his friends at a super expensive villa in Los Angeles. While every single photo and video had something that highlighted the bride, the white and grey tones of the event gave off very cool vibes.

In the pictures, the actress wore a white bikini with a white crochet cover-up. In another photo, she opted for pyjamas, keeping things comfy.

Selena and Benny have been dating for over a year and got engaged in December 2024. They are reportedly set to tie the knot in September 2025. (Agencies)

