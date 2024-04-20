Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana to work together in 'King'

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh might have pulled off a casting coup of sorts. If multiple reports are to be believed, Ghosh’s next project features Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. Sujoy Ghosh is collaborating with Siddharth Anand and his production company, Marflix Pictures for the film which is titled “King”.

Earlier reports had suggested that SRK would only be playing a cameo role in the film while Suhana would have a leading role.

However, now reports indicate that the father-daughter duo will play leads in the project with Khan playing a mentor to Suhana’s character.

Suhana Khan made her debut with “The Archies” in 2023 which was a Netflix film. “King” will be her first theatrical role.

According to a recent article by Peeping Moon, Shah Rukh Khan, who had initially been slated for a special appearance, has now been cast as the primary lead in this action-packed movie, with Suhana Khan stepping into a major role as well.

A source reportedly shared insights on how the film’s story changed and said, “The SRK-Suhana film has undergone multiple rewrites and polishing in the past few months. The project was earlier intended to be a mega theatrical debut vehicle for Suhana, with SRK merely playing a cameo, much like he did in Alia Bhatt’s “Dear Zindagi”. But the script has now been altered, turning it into a proper Shah Rukh Khan film, with Suhana playing a parallel lead alongside him.”

Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand are set to begin pre-production in May 2024 and filming is expected to begin around August or September. The film is expected to release in the second half of 2025 although a specific release date has not been announced. (Agencies)

