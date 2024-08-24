Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar Set to Host IIFA 2024

Joining the star-studded line-up, Shahid Kapoor is also poised to ignite the stage as with his performance.

The IIFA Festival is set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The festival will kickstart Fwith IIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries on September 27. It will be followed by prestigious IIFA Awards on September 28. The festival concludes on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival in a statement shared by IIFA team, stating, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September”

Karan Johar, while announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA’s advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family’s deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27th-29th, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan.”

On performing at IIFA, Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement and said, “IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable!'' (ANI)

Also Read: Who pampered Hugh Jackman with ready playlists on ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ sets

Also watch: