Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Reunion Rumoured

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his much awaited comeback after the four year break from acting in 2023 with ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film was a massive hit and marked the return of his popular spy character. Now, it looks like King Khan might step into the role once again for Alpha, an upcoming YRF Spy Universe film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. There’s also talk that Salman Khan could make a special appearance as Tiger.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan has been approached for a cameo in ‘Alpha’. A source revealed that since ‘Pathaan’ is currently one of the most talked-about characters in the YRF Spy Universe, producer Aditya Chopra has planned a special sequence for SRK that could lead into ‘Pathaan 2’.

However, Shah Rukh hasn’t confirmed his involvement yet, as he’s currently busy shooting his next film, King. He’s expected to give his decision within a week or two. If not a full cameo, fans might still get to see him in a short end-credit scene in ‘Alpha’.

The report also mentioned that the makers plan to include Salman Khan as Tiger, but only if his appearance has the same kind of impact that ‘Pathaan’’s cameo did in ‘Tiger 3’.

‘Alpha’ is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as two fierce agents, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The movie is expected to release around Christmas this year. Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on ‘King’, an action film directed by Siddharth Anand, also starring Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘The Battle of Galwan’, inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops. (Agencies)

