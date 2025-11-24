Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to victim of 26/11 terror attack and brave soldiers

Global Peace Honours 2025

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam attack, and the recent Delhi blast as he went on to salute brave soldiers.

On Nov 22, Khan attended an event in Mumbai to honour the heroes and victims of the 26/11 and the Pahalgam attacks. The event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation, led by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The event that is organised at the Gateway of India is to honour the courage and sacrifice of the 26/11 martyrs and the victims of the Pahalgam attack. One of the evening’s highlights was King Khan’s powerful speech.

At the Global Peace Honours 2025, Khan said, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks.”

Reciting a few lines for soldiers and their bravery, he said, “Jab koi poochhe tumse ki kya karte ho, to seena thok kar kehna main desh ki raksha karta hu. Poochhe agar koi, ki kitna kama lete ho, halke se muskura kar kehna, ‘140 crore logon ki duayein kama leta hu.’ Aur agar mudkar phir bhi poochhe tumse, ki ‘kabhi dar nahi lagta?’ Toh aankh se aankh milaakar kehna, ‘jo humpe hamla karte hain, unko lagta hai.’ (When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren’t you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it).” (Agencies)

Also Read: Why Shah Rukh Khan still rules millions of hearts