Shah Rukh Khan's New Look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding party ended on June 1 and several pictures and videos from the bash were all over the social media. A video of Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest child, AbRam Khan, while interacting with Ranbir Kapoor during the event went viral.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a different avatar and his look reminded fans of Hollywood star Johnny Depp. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a blue suit and white scarf. He left his tresses open loose on his face. In the video, his wife Gauri Khan was seen greeting someone.

The video of Shah Rukh Khan with his new look was shared by a fan on X. The video was captioned as, ‘LATEST : King Khan, AbRam and Gauri Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Portofino, Italy’.

Within no time, the video grabbed a lot of attention and fans commented on the video. One user wrote, ‘Kinda looking like Johny Depp’. While, another commented saying, ‘Johnny Depp banne ki kosis’, another wrote ‘Tere naam wala hairtsyle’. After a grand pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city in March, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a second pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise in France. Several Bollywood stars attended the event. The ride began on May 29 and was ended on June 2. (Agencies)

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ set to return for 2nd season

Also Watch: