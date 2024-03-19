Shah Rukh, Suhana unveil Aryan’s new D’yavol X collection

Since its launch in 2023, Aryan Khan’s luxury apparel business, D’YAVOL X, has garnered attention not only for its stylish designs but also for its notably high price tags. The recent release of a fresh collection, featuring Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, and sister, Suhana Khan, as models, has once again ignited discussions on social media about the brand’s “ridiculously high” prices.

In a new photo shared by the brand on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting a black printed T-shirt, while Suhana Khan dons a denim jacket from D’YAVOL X’s latest collection. However, amidst the admiration for the stylish ensembles, some social media users couldn’t help but express their astonishment at the prices.

A fan took to the comments section, listing the prices of various items from the collection, ranging from Rs 15,000 to a staggering Rs 1,00,000 for the Signature X denim jacket. “Price list... 1) duck taped [white colour] (only girls) Rs 15,000. 2) Nocturnal[black colour] (only girls) Rs 16,000. 3) Mickey drip [white colour] (boys and girls) - Rs 21,000. 4) Blackout [black colour] (boys and girls) Rs 21,500. 5) Knight Walker [black colour] (boys) Rs 35,000. 6) Deep pockets [black colour] (girls) - Rs 35,000. 7) X RAY [white colour] (boys and girls) Rs40,000. 8) Killing smokers [black colour] (boys and girls). Rs41,000. 9) Signature X denim jacket [denim colour] (boys and girls) Rs1,00,000,” the comment read.

Another Instagram user lamented, “Very expensive! I cannot afford it...” while one remarked, “Just the brand name if it didn’t have Shah Rukh attached, all of these clothes would sell for under 1000.”

The exorbitant prices prompted some to humorously suggest taking out bank loans or selling off houses to afford the clothing. However, there were also defenders of the pricing, with one fan expressing willingness to pay extra for clothes associated with Shah Rukh Khan. The comment read, “Shah Rukh Khan has entertained us for years. We will pay extra money to buy these clothes.” In support of SRK, another netizen wrote, “Ever so stylish SRK and his daughter. Can’t wait to get my hands on this collection.”

This isn’t the first time D’YAVOL X has faced criticism for its pricing. Last year, in response to similar concerns raised by fans, Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged the issue and promised to address it. A fan had pleaded for more affordable options, to which Shah Rukh replied, “Let me do something!” (Agencies)

