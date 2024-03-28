Shah Rukh’s son Aryan shoots for his directorial debut on busy streets in Mumbai

Aryan Khan was supposed to make his debut in the industry as an assistant director.However, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son is now going to make his directorial debut with a web series called “Stardom”. Aryan has always wanted to join show business. However, he wasn’t keen on making an acting debut. Talking about “Stardom”, the series is currently being shot. A clip from the sets of “Stardom” is going viral on social media right now.

A video clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan directing his upcoming new web series, “Stardom” has grabbed headlines. In the video, we see Aryan and his whole unit on the bustling streets of Mumbai. There are huge umbrellas all around the shooting location to avoid leaking pics or videos. A crowd seems to have gathered to watch the shoot as well. We see traffic passing through. A brief glimpse of Aryan Khan is caught on camera as well.

The web series will talk about a Delhi boy who dreams of making it big in the entertainment industry. It will remind you much of his father, Shah Rukh’s journey. However, it is not a biopic on the superstar’s life. Having said that, there will be glimpses which will remind you of the “Jawan” star’s life. An insider also revealed that Aryan’s “Stardom” will see loads of Bollywood stars as well. Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and many more are said to make an appearance. Aryan is being dubbed as a perfectionist as he reportedly has been shooting single pages as compared to 5 or 6 pages a day. Aryan is also very punctual. He comes exactly at his call time and does not waste the time of his actors. He does not even take breaks. The young filmmaker is always on set and always working on something. In fact, his gentlemanly behaviour and his eagerness to learn have impressed people on set. (Agencies)

