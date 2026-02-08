Shahid Kapoor exits stage after being mobbed by fans at O’Romeo event

Incidents of mobbing celebrities in public places have been on the rise lately, with videos of several celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay, among others, going viral in no time. However, despite being called out for security measures, it seems like the organizers have never paid heed to this. Amidst this, a report of Shahid Kapoor being mobbed at his upcoming film’s event is doing the rounds on the internet.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a mobbing incident, which has definitely raised several questions about the security management. Recently, the makers hosted a song launch event in Mumbai for his upcoming film O’Romeo. This event was to unveil the new track titled Paan Ki Dukaan.

Things took an unexpected turn when Shahid Kapoor called a few fans onto the stage to dance with him. It escalated when several fans rushed onto the stage and began surrounding the actor, and quickly it became crowded. For the safety of the actor, Shahid Kapoor was escorted off the stage and later returned once the security regained control of the crowd. (Agencies)

