Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor celebrate 11th wedding anniversary, pen lovey-dovey posts

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have completed 11 years of being Mr and Mrs Kapoor. On Tuesday, the duo celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary by sharing heartfelt posts on their respective Instagram accounts, celebrating each other and their bond.

Shahid dropped an adorable picture of Mira and captioned it, "It's YOU." He added a string of red heart emojis to it, showcasing his lovable side.

Check out Shahid's post here

Mira's post is as heartwarming as Shahid's.

She shared a picture from Madame Tussauds Singapore, where she is seen posing between Shahid Kapoor and his wax statue.

"When 1+1 = 11 (Red heart emoji). Happy Anniversary love of my life," she captioned the post.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage.

They are doting parents to daughter Misha, and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016, while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018. (ANI)

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