Shahid Kapoor on how instinct played a crucial role in shaping his career

Actor Shahid Kapoor opened up about how his instinct has been a driving force both in his personal and professional life.

Speaking during a session of IFP 15, Shahid was asked how an artist like him protects his instinct. Reacting to this, Shahid revealed that instinct is something that comes from inside and cannot be put into words.

He added that there are times when the commercial aspect of things or the monetary aspect, or the practical or the realistic or the sensible aspect of things starts to dictate the narrative, and that is when a rebellion comes from inside saying “no”.

Shahid revealed that he has always been a person who believes in carving his own path.

“I feel that I’ve always been the kind of person who would, if everybody’s going right, I’ll say, let’s just go left. And many times it’s not good. Sometimes it’s like, arre yaar, right hi dekhta (I should have gone right). But that’s where the adventure is, you know, that’s where the challenge is, that’s where originality is, that’s where risk is.”

The ‘Kaminey’ actor added that even in his career, whenever he has attempted to play it safe, he has not received the desired results.

“And you know, like high risk, high return. And my career has been full of that. Whenever I’ve played safe, it’s somehow not given me the result that when I have been experimental has, it might not necessarily just be about numbers,” he explained. (IANS)

