Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo trailer launch cancelled over security concerns

Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo is courting controversy ever since the film’s first teaser was released online. Ahead of the film’s February 13, 2026, release, the makers had planned a trailer launch event with the cast in Mumbai. However, according to reports, the event has now been cancelled by the makers owing to security concerns.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the trailer launch event of O’Romeo has been called off due to security concerns. The makers of the film took the decision after slain gangster Hussain Ustara’s daughter Sanober Shaikh demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the makers. Sanober has objected to the film’s teaser.

In a complaint filed with the CBFC, Sanober has claimed that the film maligns the reputation of her family and sought a ban on the film’s release.

While makers have not revealed the plot of the film, it is believed that the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is based on Hussain Ustara’s life.

Since the trailer launch event has been cancelled, there is so far no clarity as to when the film’s trailer will be unveiled for fans. (Agencies)

