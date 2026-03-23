Shakira India Tour postponed indefinitely amid US-Iran tensions

Amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, Shakira’s upcoming concert in India has been postponed indefinitely. Earlier, the shows were planned to take place in Mumbai and Delhi in April, however it was called off due to the escalating geopolitical situation, leaving fans disappointed.

It was a part of the Feeding India Concert initiative, organized in partnership with Zomato’s events platform District. Fans were excited for Shakira’s comeback to India after almost 19 years. Her last performance was in Mumbai in 2007.

The organisers took to social media to announce the postponement. “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice,” the post read. “The well-being of our fans, the artist and the production team remains our foremost priority.”

It stated that efforts are underway to reschedule the concerts; no new dates have been revealed so far. “We’re working with the artist’s team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them,” it further added. (Agencies)

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