Shakira Vows to Rebuild 10 Schools and University in Quake-Ravaged Colombian Province

Global pop icon Shakira made a surprise visit to the earthquake-stricken province of Choco in western Colombia, pledging to reconstruct at least 10 schools and restore a local technological university damaged by a devastating 7.4-magnitude tremor as per Billboard.

The initiative is supported by key international partners, with advocacy group Global Citizen and live entertainment company Live Nation each committing USD 500,000 toward the educational recovery efforts.

Additionally, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund contributed USD 500,000, while the CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean pledged USD 250,000 to assist in rebuilding classroom infrastructure in the region, the publication reported.

The musician's visit to Quibdo, the capital of Choco, comes in the wake of the powerful earthquake that struck western Colombia on August 10, claiming at least 287 lives, destroying over 26,000 dwellings, and affecting more than 265 educational institutions.

Touring damaged facilities alongside philanthropist Howard G Buffett, whose foundation is collaborating on the rebuilding initiative with Shakira's Fundacion Pies Descalzos (Barefoot Foundation), the singer emphasised the critical need to restore schooling promptly.

"What worries me the most is that schools are not rebuilt once this emergency is over," Shakira told reporters, as cited by Billboard. "Every day that children don't go to school is a day they miss out on their future." (ANI)

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