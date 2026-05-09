Shakti Kapoor Slams Fake Death Rumours, Assures Fans He Is ‘Healthy and Happy’

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted strongly after fake reports about his death started circulating online. The actor called the rumours “completely fake” and said he is “healthy and happy.” In a video message shared on his Instagram account, Shakti Kapoor called rumours “not good.” The veteran actor said he plans to take legal action and file a cyber complaint against those spreading the false news. Addressing his fans and followers, Kapoor said, “Hello everyone, the news of my death is completely fake. (ANI)

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