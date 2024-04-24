Sharad Kelkar talks about voicing demon king Raavan

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, the makers of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ announced its fourth season. Actor Sharad Kelkar, who voiced Raavan in the show, said that this journey has been deeply personal for him. Sharad said: “Voicing the demon king, Ravan, in the new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ has been a deeply personal journey for me. The show is based on legendary lore, and through this, I have discovered many-layered stories myself, which kept me hooked to know more.”

The actor added: “I believe our audiences felt the same way as they’ve shown constant support to us. I cannot wait for the audiences to be entertained by the greatness of animation yet again with the new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ on Disney+ Hotstar.” (IANS)

Also Read: Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway exposes outdated ‘make out’ tests in Hollywood casting

Also Watch: