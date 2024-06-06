Sharmin Segal Responds to Criticism of Her Acting in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari starrer web series “Heeramandi” has been the talk of the town since its release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” has indeed arrived as the next big thing in the OTT arena. While the audience hailed every actor for their nuanced performance, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, Sharmin Segal, who received several backlashes for her poor acting chops while portraying Alamzeb in the series. Sharmin was vehemently bashed for giving the same expression in all scenes and how her face lacked emotion and expression. Now, Sharmin has finally reacted to all the criticism and negativity which has been bestowed on her since the release of “Heeramandi”.

In an interview with ETimes, Sharmin Segal stated that she is aware of all the criticism she has received for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi”. The actress stated that at the end of the day, she is just thankful for the fact that people are noticing her. She stated that there’s positive, there’s negative, there’s a whole bunch of stuff that goes with the fact that one is being noticed, and she is just grateful that she got this opportunity to be able to put her craft out there for people to see.

Sharmin also spoke about the global reach of “Heeramandi” through the OTT platform. She described the experience of receiving amazing reviews globally as overwhelming and humbling. She also expressed her gratitude for OTT platforms that allow artists to spread across borders and reach global audiences.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1. (Agencies)

Also Read: Lady Gaga shuts down pregnancy rumours in new video

Also Watch: