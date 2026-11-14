Shift from Passive Scrolling to Creative Pursuits for a Fulfilling Life, Say Experts

In an age of endless scrolling, constant notifications and an overwhelming flow of digital content, people are increasingly spending more time consuming information than creating something of their own. Experts suggest that shifting from passive consumption to creative activities could help people lead more meaningful and fulfilling lives.

A 2026 cross-sectional study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, involving 779 Indian young adults aged 18 to 25, found that problematic social media use significantly predicted depression, anxiety and stress.

The findings highlight growing concerns about the psychological impact of excessive social media use and information overload. Although people are constantly exposed to new information through videos, articles and social media platforms, much of it is consumed without meaningful engagement or practical application.

The tendency to spend hours watching productivity videos, browsing content and saving information often leaves little time for actual activities. This creates a cycle of continuous consumption without producing anything meaningful.

The Roman philosopher Seneca addressed the importance of time in his essay On the Shortness of Life, observing that people do not necessarily have a short life but often waste much of the time available to them. His observation remains relevant in today's digital age, where hours can disappear through endless scrolling.

Instead of seeking more productivity advice, individuals are encouraged to engage in simple creative activities such as writing, painting, playing musical instruments, gardening, cooking, photography and journaling. These activities do not require perfection or professional skills but offer opportunities for active participation and self-expression.

Similarly, Greek philosopher Aristotle, in Nicomachean Ethics, emphasised the relationship between pleasure and activity, suggesting that pleasure enhances the activities associated with it.

The central message is that life becomes more meaningful when people actively participate in it rather than merely consume information. Taking a break from screens and making time for creativity can help individuals reconnect with their interests and experiences. (Agencies)

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