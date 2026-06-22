Shilpa Shetty advocates yoga for physical, mental well-being

As the world is set to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty once again championed a message of fitness, urging more people to embrace yoga as a way of life.

Known for her disciplined fitness regimen and commitment to holistic wellness, Shetty, while speaking to ANI, highlighted the physical, mental and emotional benefits of yoga, encouraging individuals to incorporate it into their daily routines.

“I want as many people as possible to adopt yoga. Not only as science and exercise, but as a lifestyle. I think I have made it that. I just feel that one can understand the benefits of yoga once they start doing it. More than physical fitness, I give more importance to mental fitness. So yoga just keeps you so balanced and so focused. And you will feel very positive as well when you take up yoga,” the actor shared.

‘Dhadkan’ actor also urged the youth to follow a consistent and disciplined lifestyle.

“Without consistency and discipline, you cannot achieve anything in life. I have learned this in my life. From my experience, I am saying that if you think that you are doing yoga just for fashion, as it has become a trend-setting thing, then it is required to be consistent. You have to make it a lifestyle, and you have to respect the philosophy of yoga,” she added.

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life. (ANI)

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