Shilpa Shetty on Makar Sankranti: Whole of India is engulfed in colours of harvest, festivals

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who will appear as a guest on MasterChef India for a special harvest-themed episode, said that festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Magh Bihu bring a festive spirit across the country, adding that the entire nation is immersed in a riot of colours and celebrations during this time.

Welcoming the season of harvest, Shilpa said: “At this time, the whole of India is engulfed in the colours of harvest and festivals. Sometimes Pongal, sometimes Sankranti, sometimes Bihu, sometimes Lohri. The names may be different, but the aim is one, happiness.”

The episode coincides with festivals such as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Magh Bihu; the Harvest Special is a vibrant reflection of India’s shared spirit. Sharing her experience of being part of the Harvest special, Shilpa said: “The Harvest Special episode of MasterChef India felt truly special to me.”

“Every dish narrated a unique story, every flavour paid homage to our rich culinary traditions, and together they came alive as a celebration of Indian talent that is stepping forward with confidence, creativity, and fearlessness on a global stage,” she added. (IANS)

