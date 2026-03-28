Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of the ‘Halwa- Puri’ tradition on Ram Navami

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty gave fans a glimpse into her Ram Navami celebrations at home, further sharing a picture of traditional festive food on her social media account. Sharing a picture of the delicacies prepared on the occassion of Ram Navami, she captioned it as, ‘Halwa Puri #Tradition Happy Ram Navami.’ The picture shared by the actress captures a delicious spread of festive delicacies.

From chana, suji halwa, to potato sabzi and a plate full of piping hot puris - all staples of Ram Navami celebrations seem to have been prepared on the festival. Shilpa, who is known for her deep-rooted cultural values, often celebrates Indian festivals with great enthusiasm and devotion.

From Navratri, Diwali to Ganpati, Ram Navami, the actress ensures that every occasion is marked with equal pomp.

A few months ago, A few months ago, Shilpa had visited the holy shrine of Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The actress shared a photo from her divine trip on her social media account. (IANS)