Shilpa Shetty shows yoga poses women should avoid during menstruation

Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, yet again has used her social media platform to spread awareness about mindful fitness. The actress shared a yoga excercise and also highlighted that certain exercises and inverted poses should be avoided by women during their menstruation cycle.

Stressing the importance of listening to one's body and practising safely, Shilpa shared a video from her workout session.

Shilpa wrote, "One pose closer to flexibility… physically and mentally.

Benefits of this variation:

* Boosts blood circulation to the brain.

* Stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands.

* Strengthens the neck, shoulders, and core muscles.

* Helps relieve stress and anxiety.

* Improves digestion and enhances the natural glow of the face.

** Avoid this pose if you have high blood pressure, heart conditions, glaucoma, neck pain, or a slipped disc. Women should avoid this practice during menstruation.

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #YogaSeHiHoga"

In the video, Shilpa is seen performing an advanced inverted yoga pose on a pink yoga mat. (IANS)

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