Shilpa Shetty's wellness routine: Yoga poses that transform the body

Shilpa Shetty, known for her dedication to yoga and other forms of exercise to maintain her enviable physique, recently shared a video on social media in which she performs Utthan Pristhasana (Lizard Pose) and Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose). According to her, these asanas help keep her body active while calming her mind.

In her Instagram post, Shilpa explained that these poses offer numerous benefits. They deeply stretch the hips, hamstrings, hip flexors, quadriceps, groin and adductors, while also improving flexibility, mobility, balance and overall stability. The asanas strengthen the legs, glutes, core, shoulders and arms, and help open the chest and shoulders, thereby improving posture and supporting spinal health. Shilpa added that the practice also calms the mind, reduces stress, promotes relaxation, boosts digestion and stimulates abdominal organs. It supports reproductive health, relieves lower-back tension and sciatica discomfort, enhances focus, mental clarity and mindfulness, and promotes better mind-body connection and cognitive sharpness in daily activities.

Often hailed as one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Shilpa frequently shares inspiring glimpses of her intense workout sessions. In an earlier post, she demonstrated the banded feet-elevated glute bridge exercise, explaining that it helps target and strengthen the glutes. She elaborated that this exercise increases hip-flexion range, which enhances glute-max hypertrophy, shifts the load to the posterior chain while reducing lumbar extension, and uses the resistance band to create lateral tension that activates the glute medius and upper glutes more effectively. It also improves hip external-rotation stability and knee alignment, while enhancing posterior pelvic tilt control for safer and more efficient glute engagement. (IANS)

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty has a new workout challenge for all fitness freaks