Short film ‘REVA’ highlights issue of girl child discrimination

Reva: The Unseen Wound’ is a socially relevant film that explores the issue of discrimination against the girl child.

Directed by Parag Chapekar and produced by Balwinder Singh and Dr. Parvinder Singh Lubana, the film is inspired by true incidents and shot on the banks of the River Narmada, as per the makers.

It tells the haunting story of a young girl killed by her family due to prejudice, whose truth resurfaces years later through a spiritual connection, symbolising rebirth and justice.

Carrying a strong message of “Save the Girl Child, Save Our Future,” the film portrays the river as a silent witness to truth and justice.

Speaking about the film, producer Balwinder Singh said, “REVA is an emotional and social awakening, reminding us that no crime against innocence can remain hidden.”

Director Parag Chapekar added, “This film blends reality with spirituality, giving voice to every girl child who deserves dignity and life.” (ANI)

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