Shots fired at Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home; Five detained as crime branch launches massive manhunt

Mumbai was rocked by a firing incident outside the Juhu residence of renowned Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty late Saturday night, raising serious concerns over security in one of the city’s most upscale neighbourhoods.

According to police officials, assailants fired four to five rounds at Shetty’s residential tower between 12:30 am and 1:00 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. While no injuries were reported, three bullet holes were found on the building wall and glass panels of the balcony, as seen in exclusive visuals. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the firing. Following the incident, heavy police deployment was made around the Shetty Tower in Juhu. Senior officers of the Mumbai Police, along with multiple teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch, rushed to the spot. The entire area was cordoned off, and forensic teams collected bullets and other crucial evidence from the site.

In a major breakthrough, Pune City Police detained five suspects in connection with the case. The suspects have since been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Earlier, the Crime Branch had constituted 12 special teams to trace those involved in the firing. Investigators are scanning footage from over 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the residential tower and nearby buildings to identify the attackers and track their escape route.

Police officials said the exact number of assailants and the motive behind the firing are yet to be ascertained. Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti confirmed the incident and stated that a detailed investigation is underway.

The firing has once again put the spotlight on security arrangements in high-profile areas of Mumbai, especially as Juhu houses several Bollywood celebrities. The incident has drawn parallels with a similar shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in 2024, when bike-borne assailants fired multiple rounds before fleeing. (IANS/ ANI)

