Shreya Ghoshal calls 'Unstoppable Tour' the beginning of a bigger journey

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has reflected on the overwhelming success of her "Unstoppable Tour." She described it as the beginning of a much bigger journey.

Sharing her experience from the Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour, The singer told IANS that the incredible energy, love, and surprises across each city stood out for her, noting how the live shows continue to evolve with every performance. Shreya also expressed gratitude for the growing connection with her audience, calling the journey deeply fulfilling and only the start of what lies ahead.

Shreya Ghoshal stated, "The experience was truly outstanding. This Australia and New Zealand leg of The Unstoppable Tour has been incredibly memorable. From Auckland to Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne, every city was filled with incredible energy, love, warmth, laughter, and celebration. I also feel that Unstoppable has evolved with this leg of the tour. That's something I look forward to with every new continent we visit, we always discover something new and add an extra layer to the experience."

"One of the best parts was the surprises in every city. There was always someone special joining us on stage, and it was never what we expected. From talented local performers to amazing audience members becoming part of the show, every city brought something unique. In Sydney, we had a fabulous dancer perform during Nagada Sang Dhol, and in Melbourne, we were joined by an incredible female dhol player. There was a lot of female power joining us. Those moments made the performances even more magical. I truly feel that my tribe is growing with every show. It fills me with immense gratitude and makes me feel so blessed to be on this beautiful journey. And this is only the beginning of the tour, because we are, truly, unstoppable." (IANS)

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