Sidharth Malhotra admits his life changed for the better in 2025

Actor Sidharth Malhotra reflected on the year 2025 as a year full of growth. He admitted that his life changed for the better in 2025, bringing a major shift that added depth and a softer strength to his personality.

Adding Harry Styles’ “As It Was” as the background score, Sidharth dropped a video compilation of some of the major highlights of 2025 for him. From accompanying his better half, Kiara Advani, to her Met Gala debut to welcoming his daughter Saraayah Malhotra, to shooting his projects “Param Sundari” and “Vvan”, 2025 has truly been a wholesome year for Sidharth. Putting 2025 in perspective, Sidharth shared a lovely note on social media that read, “Somewhere between sets and home, life shifted forever and for the better, adding a new depth, a softer strength and a reason to see the world a little differently Grateful for the growth, the grace, the cinema. Cheers 2025 (sic).”

The ‘Shershaah’ actor steps into 2026 with a lot of gratitude and a clear purpose. “Walking into 2026 with a full heart, a clearer purpose and endless gratitude. Happy New Year, everyone. Big love!,” he added. (IANS)

