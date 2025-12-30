Sigourney Weaver shares who encouraged her to play 'really awful' woman in 'Holes'

Hollywood icon Sigourney Weaver revealed that her own child encouraged her to take on the role of the villainous Warden in the 2003 film 'Holes,' according to People.

The 76-year-old actress recalled that her child, Shar Simpson, who was around eight years old at the time, first suggested the role after reading the novel at school. "One day, she came up to me and said, 'Mom, there's this really awful woman in my book, and you should play her,'" Weaver said.

Reflecting on the moment, Weaver said she felt proud that her child could separate fiction from reality. "I remember being very proud of her that she was able to say, 'There's a really awful person, and you should play her, Mom,' because I think she knew I would enjoy it," she added. Weaver shares her now 35-year-old child with her husband, theatre director Jim Simpson, whom she married in 1984, according to People.

Weaver went on to portray the Warden, the ruthless overseer of Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention centre where boys are forced to dig holes in search of buried treasure. The film, directed by Andy Davis and written by Louis Sachar, was based on Sachar's 1998 bestselling novel of the same name.

"It was incredible to me to actually end up in the movie, you know, directed and I think, produced by Andy Davis, with Louis Sachar writing the script, and such an amazing young cast," the Alien actress added, as quoted by People.

'Holes' was inspired by the 1998 novel by the same name, both written by Sachar. (ANI)

