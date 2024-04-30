‘Silo’, ‘Slow Horses’, ‘Black Mirror’ shine at BAFTA Craft Awards

In a celebration of excellence behind the camera, the BAFTA Television Craft Awards dazzled London on Sunday night, as top television talent gathered to honour the unsung heroes of the industry.

Recognizing outstanding creativity, skill, and craftsmanship, the awards ceremony highlighted the best programs of 2023, reported Deadline. Among the standout winners were the productions that clinched two BAFTAs each, including the gripping ‘Demon 79’ episode from the acclaimed series ‘Black Mirror’.

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali secured the Writer Drama category, while Stephan Pehrsson triumphed in Photography And Lighting Fiction.

The glitzy event also saw Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and ‘Silo’ clinch double victories, with remarkable contributions in directing, entertainment craft, and production design. Noteworthy mentions include ‘Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland’ for Editing: Factual and ‘Slow Horses’ for Sound: Fiction.

Emerging talents were also celebrated, with writer Kat Sadler and director Fred Scott claiming victories in their respective categories, according to Deadline.

BAFTA Breakthrough recipient Jack Rooke was honoured for his comedic prowess in ‘Big Boys’, while Aisha Bywaters secured her second BAFTA for Scripted Casting.

The night wasn’t just about individual accolades but also about recognizing organizations like MAMA Youth Project, dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth in the television and media industries. Founder and CEO Bob Clarke accepted the prestigious Television Craft Special Award.

Adding glitz and glamour to the evening was host Stacey Dooley, joined by a constellation of television stars serving as guest presenters.

From Angelica Bell to Katie Piper, the ceremony was a star-studded affair celebrating the magic that unfolds behind the scenes.

As the curtain fell on an eventful night, highlights from the BAFTA TV Craft Awards promised to captivate audiences on social media platforms, with moments of triumph and celebration shared across BAFTA’s official social media channels. (ANI)

