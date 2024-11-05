Simi Garewal defends Abhishek Bachchan amid dating rumours with Nimrat Kaur

The Bachchan family is among the most loved and prestigious ones. Amitabh Bachchan is still among the most loved stars. However, of late, the Bachchan is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce rumours are taking up space in the headlines. Gossip mills have it that the couple is on the verge of separation. But they have neither confirmed nor rubbished the rumours. Amid all of this, there have been rumours about Abhishek Bachchan dating Nimrat Kaur.

Of late, reports of alleged link-up between Abhishek Bachchan and Dasavi co-star Nimrat Kaur went viral. The actress hasn’t comment on the rumours as yet but Simi Garewal seemingly came out in support of Abhishek Bachchan. On Instagram, she often shares videos from her Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. She shared a video of Abhishek Bachchan from her show in which he is talking about men being accused of being disloyal. In the video, he says that if a commitment is made, one must stay loyal no matter what. A part of his quote read, “I personally believe that if a man commits to a woman, he should be loyal to her, regardless of the situation. Men are often accused of being disloyal, which I’ve never understood and don’t agree with. It disgusts me.”

Simi Garewal shared the video with the caption, “I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values..and innate decency.” Even Farah Khan commented on the video and stated that Abhishek Bachchan is the ‘nicest’ man and it is all over entertainment news.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and even Nimrat Kaur have maintained silence over all the strong rumours of divorce and link up doing the rounds of the web. A few events led fans to believe that not all is well between Aishwarya and Abhishek. Their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding added fuel to the fire of divorce rumours. Aishwarya Rai recently celebrated her birthday and Abhishek Bachchan skipped wishing her on social media, drawing a lot of attention and eyeballs. (Agencies)

