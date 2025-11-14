Singer Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’

Singer Adele is set to make her acting debut in a new movie from director and fashion designer Tom Ford titled 'Cry to Heaven'.

The movie will be adapted from author Anne Rice's 1982 book, which follows "two men castrated to ensure their perfect soprano voices" in 18th-century Italy, according to the author's website.

She will be seen along with Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciaran Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal, according to multiple outlets.

Ford wrote the movie's screenplay and will also direct and produce the film. The movie will begin filming in London and Rome for an intended fall 2026 release.

Cry to Heaven will mark Ford's third feature film as a writer, producer and director. He made his debut in 2009 with A Single Man, which starred Firth and Hoult.

Rice's book, Cry to Heaven, follows two men, Guido Maffeo and Tonio Treshi, whose lives become intertwined in Venice when Guido takes him on as a student as Tonio pursues his dream of singing, according to People.

"Guido Maffeo is castrated at age 6 and enters the conservatory. He becomes a star until he loses his voice. When his voice is gone, he becomes a teacher, searching for a boy who can fulfil his lost dream," reads a synopsis for the novel, in part. (ANI)

