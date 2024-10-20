‘Singham Again’s first song pays tribute to ‘Bajrangbali’

Finally, the wait is over. The makers have released the first song “Jai Bajrangbali” from the upcoming film ‘Singham Again.’

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff among others. The first song of is a powerful tribute to Lord Hanuman, adding a spiritual and energetic touch to the highly anticipated film. This powerful track, inspired by the Hanuman Chalisa, is perfect soundtrack for the festive season. The song features vocals by singers including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, Chaitu Satsangi, Sri Sai Charan, Sudhanshu, Ritesh G Rao, Saatvik G Rao, Prudhvi Chandra, Lakshmi Naidu, Adviteeya, Sruthi Ranjani, Pranati, Aishwarya Daruri, Sahithi Chaganti, Maneesha Pandranki, Shruthika, Lakshmi Meghana, Nadapriya, and Vagdevi.

The song is composed by Thaman S and its lyrics have been penned by lyricist Swanand Kirkire. The energetic track blends devotional fervour with thrilling vibe, setting the perfect stage for the film’s action-packed sequences. The trailer for ‘Singham Again’ was released on October 7, offering a glimpse into its captivating storyline. In this third installment of the Singham series, the fearless Bajirao Singham, along with his team, embarks on a high-stakes cross-border mission to rescue his wife, Avni, who has been kidnapped by a formidable villain.

‘Singham Again’ draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana as the film reimagines its iconic characters with a modern twist. Ajay Devgn takes center stage as a contemporary version of Lord Ram, with Tiger Shroff stepping into the role of Lakshman. Ranveer Singh channels the spirit of Lord Hanuman, while Akshay Kumar embodies Jatayu. Together, they form an unstoppable force, uniting to battle the sinister ‘Danger Lanka,’ a modern-day avatar of the demon king Ravana, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor. ‘Singham Again,’ which is the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, is set to hit theatres on November 1. (IANS)

