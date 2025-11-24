Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed after her father suffers heart attack

Music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been indefinitely postponed.

This comes after Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas, reportedly suffered a heart attack, sources have told IANS. Their wedding was scheduled to be held in Sangli, Maharashtra, her hometown, on Sunday.

“Smriti Mandhana’s father was not feeling well since this morning. He was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, and he is currently under observation while various tests are being conducted,” Mishra told India Today. He added that Mandhana was firm about not going ahead with the ceremony during a medical emergency in her family, and that the family’s focus was entirely on her father’s health.

Mandhana and Muchhal were supposed to tie the knot on Sunday (Nov 23) in a private ceremony in Maharashtra. The celebrations had already been underway for two days, with the couple hosting traditional Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet functions. Videos from the festivities had gone viral, including clips of Mandhana dancing with her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh during the Haldi ceremony.

The wedding had also featured a fun pre-wedding cricket match between the bride’s team and the groom’s team, which added a playful touch to the build-up. (Agencies)

