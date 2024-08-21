Sonakshi Sinha’s 4 BHK apartment hits the market for Rs 25 crore; Netizens ask, ‘Why so soon?’

If reports are anything to go by, Sonakshi Sinha is selling her luxurious sea-facing Bandra apartment nearly a year after moving into the property. The sudden property listing has sparked curiosity among her fans and many are wondering if everything is going fine between her and her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Several videos of the property, located at the prestigious 81 Aureate Building, Bandra Reclamation, are doing rounds online. The four BHK estate, spread across 4200 square feet, is priced at Rs 25 crore. For those unaware, this is the same building where Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot. “That’s Sonakhi Sinha’s home.. moving out too soon,” read one comment, with another comment writing, “Why is sonakshi sinha selling her house? She had just bought it a while back.”

“Isn’t this Sonakshi Sinha’s house ? Saw it on YouTube,” one wrote, while another added, “Sonakshi Sinha desperate to sell this apartment for a couple of years now.”

Sonakshi reportedly purchased the property for Rs 11 crore in September 2023. The agreement, signed by her mother Poonam Sinha, shows that the apartment offers views of Mahim Bay and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Sonakshi and Zaheer exchanged wedding vows in June this year. While sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, Sonakshi wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

To conclude, she added, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.” (Agencies)

