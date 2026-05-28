Sonal Mansingh Slams Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday’s rendition of the classical dance form Bharatanatyam has become the talk of the internet. While some praised the fusion, others slammed her for giving a twist to the classical dance form. Now, renowned classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and Congress leader Shama Mohamed have criticised the actor’s Bharatanatyam sequence in the film.

Mansingh, who has been honoured with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and is known for her expertise in Bharatanatyam, wrote that one should not dabble in anything without proper knowledge or training. Slamming Panday’s performance, she wrote: “This latest film clip of Ananya’s so-called Bharatanatyam is a timely reminder for filmmakers, actors, and musicians: learn to respect our traditions. Don’t dabble in anything you don’t know or haven’t learned.” #AnanyaPanday #ChandMeraDil.

Dr Mohamed, who learned the dance form at a young age, was also among those who criticised it, writing: “Ananya Panday has killed my favourite dance form — Bharatanatyam! I learnt it from the age of 7 to 13 and even did my arangetram in Kuwait. Classical dance needs to be studied over a period of time and cannot be manufactured for Ms Panday! Please don’t ever insult such beautiful art as Bharatanatyam.” (Agencies)

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