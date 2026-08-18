Sonam Kapoor’s ‘blurry evenings’ in Paris: Romantic Eiffel Tower moment with Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor seems to be making the most of her quality family time as she enjoys a vacation with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani.

The actress recently shared a picture from their getaway, giving a glimpse of a beautiful Paris evening. In the picture, Sonam and Anand are seen posing together against the stunning Parisian skyline, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the backdrop.

Dressed in a grey blazer over a white shirt, Sonam completed her look with a black skirt, while Anand opted for a relaxed white shirt and black trousers.

Sharing the loved-up picture on her social media account, Sonam simply wrote, "Blurry evenings with my baby".

Currently, Sonam and Anand are vacationing with her the former's sister Rhea and her husband Karan.

Sonam and Anand, meanwhile, continue to be one of Bollywood's most affectionate couples of Bollywood and are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media. (IANS)

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