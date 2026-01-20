Sophie Turner opens up on motherhood in her 20s, calls it ‘really nice’ experience

Actor Sophie Turner has spoken candidly about the unique advantages of becoming a mother in her 20s, describing the experience as fulfilling and grounding despite its professional challenges, according to E! News.

In an interview, the Game of Thrones star, who shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-husband Joe Jonas, reflected on how early motherhood shaped her personal life. “It’s really nice,” Turner, 29, said, highlighting that having children young relieved her of concerns many women face later in life. “I’m not worrying about my biological clock and all that sort of stuff.”

Turner added that motherhood allowed her to step away from the limelight and focus on herself after years of continuous work. “It just felt like the right break to focus on me, because I’d been a character for so long,” she explained. “Nesting and being at home were amazing,” according to E! News.

However, the actor acknowledged that the pause also came with professional consequences. “The flipside of it, and Covid didn’t help, was that this was a big break from the career,” she said, noting that returning to acting required effort. “You don’t realize how important momentum is in a career, and I stalled it a bit.”

Turner and Jonas finalized their divorce in September 2024, following a highly publicized custody dispute in 2023. Despite the challenges, both have since spoken positively about their co-parenting arrangement.

“I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” Jonas said during Jay Shetty’s On Purpose Live Tour in May 2025. He also praised Turner’s role as a mother, calling her “an incredible mom” and a strong role model for their daughters.

The singer emphasized the values he hopes to instil in his children, including confidence, open-mindedness and compassion. “As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them,” he said, according to E! News. (ANI)

