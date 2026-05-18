Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Raises Excitement Ahead of Release

Following the overwhelming response to the trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have been eagerly awaiting this exciting new chapter in Spider-Man’s journey. And now, the makers of the highly anticipated superhero film have unveiled a brand-new poster that is sure to amplify the excitement even further.

The newly released poster features Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with the Spider-Man suit hidden beneath his hoodie, symbolising the hero is still here to protect everyone. The poster serves as a powerful reminder that while “the world has forgotten Peter Parker,” he hasn’t forgotten them — or the responsibility that comes with being Spider-Man. After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres on 31st July 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across all premium formats. (Agencies)

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