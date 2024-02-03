‘Squid Game 2’ first look: Netflix drops gripping new teaser with new posters

The first look of “Squid Game Season 2” is here! Netflix shared an announcement teaser compiling the first-look footage of all the movies and TV shows set to be released on the streaming giant this year. Among many, the first look posters and a teaser of anticipated season 2 of the Korean drama were released.

It’s been more than three years since Hwang Dong-hyuk captivated millions of people from across the globe with his survival drama. After a long wait, the makers finally released the teaser, and it starts from right where the first season ended.

The 17-second clip shows Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, leaving the airport as he threatens someone on the call.

Lee Jung-jae says in the clip, ‘’I will find you. No matter what it takes.’’ At the end of season 1, we see red-haired Seong Gi boarding the flight when he gets the call to participate in the game.

Sharing the poster, Netflix wrote, “Player 456 is ready to do whatever it takes in Squid Game season 2, coming this year ??.”

Hwang is the writer, director, and executive producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun are all set to reprise their roles. (Agencies)

