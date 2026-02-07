Sri Krishna, Vrindavan & Couture: Inside Aarti Khetarpal’s Grammy Look

In an ode where devotion was sculpted into couture, Aarti Khetarpal brought Vrindavan to the global stage at the Grammys quite literally carrying Lord Krishna close to her heart chakra.

In an industry where red carpets often double up as declarations of status, Aarti’s Grammy appearance stood apart for its quiet power and profound meaning. Representing love, faith and heritage, the Vrindavan-based artiste chose to transform her Grammy moment into an offering to Sri Krishna one that blended sacred symbolism with high couture.

Inspired by the golden city of Dwarka, her striking 12-kg metal-crafted saree reflected a rich golden splendour and timeless opulence. The ensemble wasn’t just designed to be seen; it was created to be felt. Every element was infused with devotion, turning fashion into a spiritual narrative.

Sacred symbols unfolded across the saree like verses from scripture. Kanha’s flute echoed divine music. The cow symbolised ‘Gopal’, Krishna’s eternal bond with cows. A peacock - India’s national bird and Krishna’s favourite stood proudly, while a parrot represented Sukhdev Maharaj, the sage who narrated the Shrimad Bhagwatam.

The lotus marked the divine birth of Radha Rani, while the Sudarshan Chakra drew inspiration from Nathdwara and Lord Vishnu. Divine footprints of Radha Rani and the blessed hands of Shri Krishna and Srimati Radharani appeared across the top symbolically guiding every step aarti took on the red carpet.

Her jewellery continued the sacred storytelling. Chakra-adorned bangles, a half-moon motif, a kamarbandh, finger rings and handcuffs etched with the Sudarshan Chakra came together as extensions of the theme. The tulsi kanthi mala around her neck and a studded chanter drew curiosity from several Hollywood attendees many of whom, she shared, were inspired to begin chanting themselves.

At the centre of the look was the most intimate detail, a neckpiece holding her baby Bihari, seated on a cushioned Singhasan (chariot). The symbolism was unmistakable Krishna in command, leading the way, with everything else falling into place. Completing the ensemble was a royally embellished Dwarkadhish portrait, envisioned as an opportunity for global legends to receive darshan while admiring what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind creation at the Grammys.

Aarti’s appearance held special resonance as she was a featured artiste in a rammy-nominated album. Reflecting on the moment, she said, “I owe everything to Krishna. The song was called Bala Krishna and was dedicated entirely to his seva. It was his divine will to carry Kanha to the Grammys perhaps for the first time in history. His presence transformed my entire journey, filling it with miracles and faith.”

That faith, she believes, crossed borders. “Krishna walked us to a global platform,” she added.

The outfit was customised in just two days by designer Tina Ranka, herself a Krishna devotee who has previously represented India at the Cannes Film Festival. Ranka’s exposure to Cannes brought the experience needed to conceptualise and execute a look worthy of Lord Krishna on one of the world’s biggest cultural stages.

The choice marks a striking contrast to Aarti’s earlier professional journey. Known for glamorous shows and bold characters, she has hosted high-pressure live events and fronted major platforms across Zee, Sony, Star Plus, Balaji and NDTV as an actor roles that demanded polish, authority and presence.

Yet, at the Grammys, it was devotion that took centre stage.

As temple towns find their voice on global platforms, Aarti Khetarpal’s appearance stands as a moment of cultural pride. In a transformative era where bhajans meet contemporary spaces, her initiative sets a high benchmark one that Gen Z and millennials may well look to for inspiration.

Faith, fashion and Vrindavan came together, and for one luminous night where the world saw Krishnaarati at the Grammy’s. (ANI)

