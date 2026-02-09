SS Rajamouli hints at anime adaptation of RRR

Released in 2022, RRR is an action-drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie was not just a blockbuster but also a culturally revolutionary saga, garnering massive national and international success. Recently, Rajamouli surprised his fans when he shared that the RRR world is getting bigger and in a few years, the audience might enjoy the “Naatu Naatu” version in an anime adaptation. Rajamouli is currently working on his next much-awaited project, Varanasi. Amid all, the director has hinted at planning something big. In a discussion with Polygon, Rajamouli has shared that he is planning to remake his superhit movie in anime. When asked about RRR’s possible anime version, he said, “So I’m waiting for things to get in place; if all goes well, the anime could offer a ‘cool continuation’ of the RRR universe.” (Agencies)

