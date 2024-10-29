Star singer Adele bursts into tears as she meets Canadian singer Celine Dion

Star singer Adele got emotional after she saw Canadian singer Celine Dion in the audience at her Las Vegas residency show, reported People.

In a video posted by a fan account on X , Adele can be seen singing her song ‘When We Were Young’ as she approaches Dion, who is seated in a box to the side of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele shed tears as the two embraced for a few seconds before saying a few things to Dion, who held Adele’s face in her hands. Dion then held and kissed Adele’s hand while the British singer waved at others nearby, before delivering a few more words to Dion and returning to the stage.

Adele cried as she approached and hugged Dion, then walked away with tears on her cheeks. Dion appeared to be very emotional in the video as she embraced and spoke with her fellow singing icon. Another video showed Dion sitting back down after her sweet moment with Adele and dabbing her own eyes. Dion was accompanied by two of her sons, Nelson and Eddy Angelil, who both consoled their mother following her emotional encounter. One video shared on X also showed Adele stepping away from Dion and continuing to sing the song while dabbing her tear-stained face. Adele paid Dion a backstage visit in January 2018 after she performed at the Colosseum during the “Power of Love” singer’s second Vegas engagement. Dion claimed in an Instagram post at the time that she had met Adele at her show, “Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them... I love her so much!!” (ANI)

