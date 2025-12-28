Stars pen birthday wishes for Salman Khan as he turns 60

Bollywood hunk Salman Khan turned 60 years old on Saturday, and marking the special day, wishes have been pouring in for him from all sides.

Many B-town celebs used social media to pen lovely wishes for Salman.

Suniel Shetty shared a photo posing with the birthday star on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and wrote, “To the man whose heart is bigger than his stardom... happy birthday bhaaii May your kindness keep shining brighter than every spotlight. Always love, always respect (sic).”

Shilpa Shetty also uploaded a string of photos with Salman over the year and shared, “Then to NOW…Another year older, but still the same crazy! Happppyyy Birthday @beingsalmankhan...Stay happy, healthy and amazing... our forever Tiger.” Bhagyashree, who made her debut opposite Salman in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ went on to pen, “Then and now ! Friendship always... dosti ke asool humesha...Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan... Wish you health, happiness and peace.”

Veteran actor and politician, Shatrughan Sinha, wished Salman with the following words, “Loving birthday wishes for a dear family friend, superstar, down to earth, most worthy son @BeingSalmanKhan of the most worthy father #SalimKhan. May you always be blessed abundantly. Profound regards to your wonderful family. #BirthdayWishes”. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also shared a throwback photo of the ‘Sultan’ actor on social media and penned, “Happy Birthday Salman.. Health Happiness and 60 More .. May you shine your starlight forever.

Director Subhash Ghai’s heartfelt birthday wish for the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor read, “A national super star shines today at bandra sea link celebrating his 60 th birthday being a bandra boy since his birth. He has stayed with his family as his fist love n did stand by them always. He is also a true friend of friends even in their bad times.. (IANS)

Also Read: Bollywood Icon Salman Khan Defying Age with Fitness