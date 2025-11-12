Superman Spinoff 'DC Crime' in Development with Jimmy Olsen as Host

A Superman s pinoff series ti tled DC Crime is currently in development at DC Studios and HBO Max, reported Deadline. According to the outlet, the series is billed as being akin to a true-crime docuseries with Jimmy Olsen from Superman hosting (played by Skyler Gisondo in the summer blockbuster directed by James Gunn). Season one reportedly will be centred around DC bad guy Gorilla Grodd, who often wrestles speedster 'The Flash'. DC Crime comes from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault who are the creators of Netflix's 'American Vandal' series, a crime satire series that ran from 2017-2018. They will write, executive producer and show run the series. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are Executive Producers, with Galen Vaisman overseeing production. (ANI)

