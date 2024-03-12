Superstar Salman Khan introduces Raveena Tandon as ‘Patna Shuklla’, says ‘swagat karo’

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday shared the character introduction video of Raveena Tandon from the upcoming film ‘Patna Shuklla’, saying ‘swagat karo’.

‘Patna Shuklla’ revolves around uncommon journey of Tanvi Shukla (Raveena), a common woman, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam.

Taking to X, Salman shared a one minute and 54 seconds video, wherein Raveena as Tanvi is seen serving tea and snacks to the guests. She says, “ham sirf housewife nahi hai”, to which one man replies, “Tanvi bhabi lawyer bhi hain”.

Manav Vij, who plays Tanvi’s husband says, “ye affidavit bahut acha banati hai”. The video then shows a girl student, who approaches Tanvi to fight her case related to examination roll number scam.

The snippet further shows Jatin Goswami as a politician and threatening Tanvi to drop Rinki Kumari’s (Anushka Kaushik) case. Tanvi replies, “Kya kar lenge aap, marwa denge?”

Jatin says, “ham aaj kal ke neta hain, illegal kaam illegal tareeke se karte hain”. It further shows how Tanvi’s husband loses his job because of this case. The video ends with Tanvi saying, “Ham nahi jhukenge”.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote: “Roll-number scam hai case jinka agla Swagat karo Raveena ka in and as Patna Shuklla”.

Raveena also dropped the video on her official account, and said: “Anyay se dabi aawaz ke liye, nyay ka aaghaz karne aa rahi hai Tanvi.”

The movie dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India. It is a heartwarming story of two women that go above and beyond to fight for justice while tackling pressures and the responsibilities of motherhood.

The show also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, and late actor Satish Kaushik. Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt Ltd and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29. (IANS)

