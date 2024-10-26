Supreme Court dismisses ‘frivolous‘ plea of CBI on LOCs issued against actor Rhea Chakraborty

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of the Maharashtra government challenging the Bombay High Court’s order quashing Look-Out Circulars (LOC) issued against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother. A Look-Out Circular was issued by the CBI against Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father Lt Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty (an army veteran) in relation to a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan called the petition of CBI “frivolous” saying it was filed merely because the accused were high-profile. As the counsel of CBI sought a pass-over of the matter, Justice Gavai said, “We are warning. You are filing such a frivolous petition, only because one of the accused is a high-profile person... It will be with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society. If you want the cost and some compliments to CBI, we will pass over.”

The bench later dismissed the plea of CBI.

The LOCs were issued by CBI against them after Rajput’s family filed an FIR in Patna, seeking an investigation into his death. The High Court quashed the LOCs in February 2024 after finding that the CBI had failed to give its reasons for the issuance of these LOCs. (ANI)

